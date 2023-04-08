 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, April 8th

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Saturday, April 8th.

By Chris Landers
Kodai Senga of the New York Mets walks back to the dugout after a bullpen session before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 05, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

Saturday means a full slate of MLB action, and some of the best and brightest starting pitchers in baseball will be taking the mound — as well as some sneaky plays that could provide streaming value for your fantasy team.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 8th

Pitchers to stream

Sean Manaea, San Francisco Giants — Manaea had a season to forget with the San Diego Padres last year, but the Giants have historically been where veteran pitchers go to find a second lease on life — and with Manaea boasting much-improved velocity in Spring Training, it looks like he could be next in line. With a matchup against the Royals at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, he’s worth a roll of the dice.

Bailey Falter, Philadelphia Phillies — Falter battled through five decent innings against the Texas Rangers to open the season, and now he gets a Reds team that’s significantly less dangerous away from the friendly confines of Great American Ballpark. Don’t expect too much, but he has a good shot at getting you a win.

Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox — Houck was rolling against the Orioles until he ran into home-run trouble in the fifth, and now he gets a weak Detroit Tigers lineup in spacious Comerica Park with a good chance at delivering strikeouts and a win.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 8th.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/8

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Jeffrey Springs vs. Athletics
2 Kodai Senga vs. Marlins
3 Brady Singer @ Giants
4 Nick Lodolo @ Phillies
5 Nestor Cortes @ Orioles
6 Joe Ryan vs. Astros
Strong plays
7 Jordan Montgomery @ Brewers
8 Mike Clevinger @ Pirates
9 Sean Manaea vs. Royals
10 Noah Syndergaard @ Dbacks
11 Martin Perez @ Cubs
12 Charlie Morton vs. Padres
Questionable
13 Luis Garcia @ Twins
14 Justin Steele vs. Rangers
15 Bailey Falter vs. Reds
16 Cal Quantrill vs. Mariners
17 Shintaro Fujinami @ Rays
18 Marco Gonzales @ Guardians
19 Tanner Houck @ Tigers
20 Tyler Anderson vs. Blue Jays
21 Michael Wacha @ Braves
22 Joey Wentz vs. Red Sox
Don't do it
23 Trevor Rogers @ Mets
24 Cole Irvin vs. Yankees
25 Eric Lauer vs. Cardinals
26 Jose Berrios @ Angels
27 Zach Davies vs. Dodgers
28 Vince Velasquez vs. White Sox
29 Austin Gomber vs. Nationals
30 Trevor Williams @ Rockies

