Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, April 8th

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

Saturday means a full slate of MLB action, and some of the best and brightest starting pitchers in baseball will be taking the mound — as well as some sneaky plays that could provide streaming value for your fantasy team.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 8th

Pitchers to stream

Sean Manaea, San Francisco Giants — Manaea had a season to forget with the San Diego Padres last year, but the Giants have historically been where veteran pitchers go to find a second lease on life — and with Manaea boasting much-improved velocity in Spring Training, it looks like he could be next in line. With a matchup against the Royals at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, he’s worth a roll of the dice.

Bailey Falter, Philadelphia Phillies — Falter battled through five decent innings against the Texas Rangers to open the season, and now he gets a Reds team that’s significantly less dangerous away from the friendly confines of Great American Ballpark. Don’t expect too much, but he has a good shot at getting you a win.

Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox — Houck was rolling against the Orioles until he ran into home-run trouble in the fifth, and now he gets a weak Detroit Tigers lineup in spacious Comerica Park with a good chance at delivering strikeouts and a win.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 8th.