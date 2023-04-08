 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Mets on Saturday, April 8th

Chris Landers shares their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Marlins vs. Mets on Saturday, April 8th.

By Chris Landers
Pete Alonso of the New York Mets celebrates with Mark Canha after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning during the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday, April 7, 2023 in New York, New York. Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will meet for the fifth time already this season on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Lefty Trevor Rogers (0-1, 6.23 ERA) takes the hill for the Marlins, while Kodai Senga (1-0, 1.69) starts for the Mets.

DraftKings Sportsbook has New York as -170 favorites on the moneyline, while the Marlins are +145 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Marlins-Mets picks: Saturday, April 8th

Injury report

Marlins

Out: SS Joey Wendle (intercostal strain), SP Johnny Cueto (biceps tightness), Steven Okert (adductor strain)

Mets

Out: C Omar Narvaez (calf strain), SP Justin Verlander (teres major strain), RP Tommy Hunter (back spasms)

Starting pitchers

Trevor Rogers vs. Kodai Senga

Rogers was hoping to regain his 2021 All-Star form this season, but he struggled in his season-opener against these same Mets, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He was roughed up in 2022, going 4-11 with a 5.47 ERA.

Senga was sensational in his MLB debut, using his famous ghost fork to strike out eight Marlins while allowing just one run in 5.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

These two same starters locked horns last Sunday, April 2nd, in a 5-1 win for the Mets. The Marlins won’t have very many answers for Senga’s nasty arsenal, and New York’s offense has been hit-or-miss so far this season, which has me leaning towards the under.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Marlins have the league’s highest strikeout rate against right-handed pitching, which doesn’t bode well against a punchout artist like Senga. Rogers has the tools to put it all together, but the smart money is on the Mets rolling today.

Pick: Mets

