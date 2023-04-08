Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Cubs on Saturday, April 8th

The Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday, April 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET in the second game of a three-game series. The Cubs won the first matchup, 2-0. The game will air on Fox Sports 1. Justin Steele (0-0, 0.00) will take the mound for the Cubs, and Martín Pérez (1-0, 1.59) will pitch for the Rangers.

The Cubs are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are +100 underdogs and the total is set at 7.

Rangers-Cubs picks: Saturday, April 8th

Injury report

Cubs

Out: Out: RF Seiya Suzuki (oblique), SP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), RP Brandon Hughes (knee)

Rangers

Out: CF Leody Taveras (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Justin Steele had a strong start to the 2023 season against the Milwaukee Brewers, pitching six innings and allowing three hits and zero runs. Steele had a 3.41 ERA last season over 182 innings pitched. Perez allowed eight hits and one run in his season opener against the Phillies, and recorded a 2.89 ERA last season over 196 innings.

Over/Under pick

This pitching matchup does not seem like a great opportunity for a high-scoring game, though the bullpen could always end up giving up a few extra runs. The Rangers had just three hits and went scoreless yesterday, and the Cubs are 3-3 against the total this season. After Steele’s impressive first start against a tough Milwaukee offense, I like the under here.

Pick: Under 7

Moneyline pick

The Cubs have won two in a row and continue their homestand in pleasant Chicago weather. The Phillies never capitalized on the eight hits allowed by Perez in the pitcher’s first start, but if the Cubs are able to get even one or two more timely hits, they should be able to take this one home.

Pick: Cubs -120