Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Phillies on Saturday, April 8th

The Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, April 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in the second game of a three-game series. The Phillies won the first, 5-2, and the game will air on local channels and MLB.tv. Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound for the Reds, and Bailey Falter (0-1, 3.38 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies.

The Phillies are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are +120 underdogs and the total is set at 8.

Reds-Phillies picks: Saturday, April 8th

Injury report

Reds

Out: Out: 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), OF Nick Senzel (toe)

Phillies

Out: 1B Darick Hall (thumb sprain), Rhys Hoskins (ACL), Bryce Harper (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Nick Lodolo vs. Bailey Falter

Lodolo had a strong start in his season opener, pitching five innings and striking out nine batters. He has a similar track record against the Phillies — last season, Lodolo allowed four runs and struck out 13 in two starts against Philadelphia. Falter struggled somewhat more in his own start to 2023, allowing seven hits and two runs in 5.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

The Phillies have hit the under in their last three games and have struggled against a strikeout-happy Lodolo in the past. In Lodolo and Falter’s most recent starts, the under hit, and the Reds are 3-3 against the total this season.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Phillies have stumbled into the start of 2023, just grabbing their second win of the season with yesterday’s victory over the Reds. While they are a different team at home, Lodolo is going to be a tough matchup for the Phillies batters. I think the Phillies will be able to win the series, but today’s game will prevent a sweep.

Pick: Reds +120