Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Twins on Saturday, April 8th

The Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a three-game series at Target Field in Minneapolis. The first pitch will be at 2:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Luis Garcia (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros, and Joe Ryan (1-0, 1.50 ERA) will pitch for the Twins.

The Twins are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Astros are +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5. Minnesota won the first game, 3-2, in extra innings.

Astros-Twins picks: Saturday, April 8th

Injury report

Astros

Out: LF Michael Brantley (shoulder), 2B Jose Altuve (thumb), RP Blake Taylor (elbow)

Twins

Out: 2B Jorge Polanco (knee), 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (wrist), OF Gilberto Celestino (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Ryan and the rest of the Twins’ starting rotation have been lights-out to start the year with a combined 1.12 ERA between them. Ryan has pitched six innings this season, allowing one run and three hits against the Royals on Sunday. Ryan has pitched just once against the Astros and recorded a 9.00 ERA in 2022.

Garcia allowed seven hits and three runs over five innings in his only 2023 appearance against the Chicago White Sox. He is 3-1 with a 2.66 ERA in four career starts against the Twins.

Over/Under pick

Both teams have struggled offensively this year, but with Ryan’s previous issues against the Astros and Garcia’s rough start to the season, I like the over here. The Astros have had six or more runs in three of their last six games.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Twins have an excellent pitching staff, both starting and relieving, leading to a solid start to the season — including a win at home last night. If Ryan can avoid last season’s disaster against the Astros, the Twins should be set up for success here.

Pick: Twins