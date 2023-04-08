Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Orioles on Saturday, April 8th

AL East contenders square off at Camden Yards as the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will play the second game of their three-game set on Saturday, April 8th. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Rookie Jhony Brito (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make the second start of his career for the Yankees, while the O’s counter with lefty Cole Irvin (0-1, 13.50 ERA).

The Yankees are -135 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Orioles are +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Yankees-Orioles picks: Saturday, April 8th

Injury report

Yankees

Out: Harrison Bader (left oblique strain), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), SP Carlos Rodon (left elbow strain), SP Luis Severino (right lat strain), RP Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendinitis), Lou Trivino (right elbow ligament sprain), C Ben Rortvedt (shoulder aneurysm), SP Frankie Montas (right shoulder inflammation), RP Scott Effross (Tommy John), RP Luis Gil (Tommy John)

Orioles

Out: SP Kyle Bradish (right foot contusion), C James McCann (left oblique strain), RP Mychal Givens (left knee), RP Dillon Tate (right elbow flexor), SP John Means (Tommy John)

Starting pitchers

Jhony Brito vs. Cole Irvin

Brito was a revelation in his MLB debut last weekend, firing five shutout innings while striking out six and allowing just three baserunners in a win against the San Francisco Giants. The righty was largely an afterthought until injuries decimated the Yankees’ rotation and opened up a spot, but his fastball/changeup combination looked awfully effective.

Irvin came over from the Oakland Athletics in an offseason trade but got off to a rough start in a Baltimore uniform, giving up six runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings in a loss at Fenway Park. He didn’t fare particularly well in his one start against the Yankees in his career, coughing up five runs in seven innings of work.

Over/Under pick

Brito looked impressive in his debut, but Baltimore’s lineup is sneaky deep, while the Yankees’ parade of right-handed bats is tailor-made to handle a contact lefty like Irvin. These two teams combined for 13 runs on Friday and I’m expecting much the same today.

Pick: Over

Moneyline pick

The Yankees will be motivated after a tough one-run loss yesterday and Brito could have the element of surprise working for him in his first start against the O’s. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Co. should be able to put up enough runs against Irvin to secure the win.

Pick: Yankees