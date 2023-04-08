Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Guardians on Saturday, April 8th

The Seattle Mariners (3-5) face off against the Cleveland Guardians (5-3) on Saturday, April 8th looking for a series win after taking game one at Progressive Field on Friday. Southpaw Marco Gonzales (0-0, 7.20 ERA) gets the ball for Seattle, while Cal Quantrill (0-0, 7.71 ERA) goes for the Guardians. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. ET.

Cleveland is -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Mariners are +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Mariners-Guardians picks: Saturday, April 8th

Injury report

Mariners

Out: SP Robbie Ray (flexor), OF Taylor Trammell (hand), and OF Dylan Moore (oblique), 1B Evan White (groin)

Guardians

Out: RP Sam Hentges (shoulder inflammation), SP Triston McKenzie (right teres major strain), RP Cody Morris (right teres major strain)

Starting pitchers

Marco Gonzales vs. Cal Quantrill

This is a rematch of last Sunday in Seattle, when neither of these pitchers fared particularly well. Gonzales allowed four runs on six hits and two walks in five innings while striking out just one, while Quantrill allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks in 4.2 innings while fanning three.

Gonzales is the consummate innings eater — he led the league in losses last year, going 10-15 over 183 innings with a 4.13 ERA. Quantrill, meanwhile, made good on his prospect pedigree, going 15-5 for Cleveland with a 3.38 ERA in 186.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

When these two pitchers met last week, it ended in a 6-5 win for the Guardians in extra innings, and I expect the over to hit again here. Neither starter misses many bats, and both of these lineups know how to put the ball in play and make things happen with their athleticism — 10 total runs doesn’t seem too high a bar.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Mariners struck first at Progressive Field on Friday, but I expect the Guardians to answer back tonight — it’s simply hard to trust Gonzales to make his smoke-and-mirrors act work over several innings.

Pick: Guardians