Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Braves on Saturday, April 8th

After two tight, one-run affairs on Thursday and Friday, the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves will be back at it again in game three of a four-game set from Truist Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Michael Wacha will go for the Friars, while Charlie Morton is scheduled to start for Atlanta.

The Braves are currently -155 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Padres are +135 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Padres-Braves picks: Saturday, April 8th

Injury report

Padres

Out: SP Joe Musgrove (fractured big toe), OF Adan Engel (left hamstring strain), RP Drew Pomeranz (flexor tendon surgery), RP Robert Suarez (right elbow inflammation)

Braves

Out: OF Michael Harris II (back), SP Max Fried (strained left hamstring), SP Michael Soroka (right hamstring tightness)

Starting pitchers

Michael Wacha vs. Charlie Morton

Wacha’s Padres tenure got off to a bumpy start in his season-opening matchup with the Colorado Rockies, as the righty surrendered four runs on six hits and three walks in six innings of work while striking out just two. He’s 0-4 in six career starts against Atlanta with a 5.23 ERA.

Morton similarly struggled to start his 2023 season, giving up three runs on a whopping nine hits while striking out just one in 5.1 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s 6-2 with a 2.55 ERA in his career against the Padres, but those were far different San Diego squads, and he doesn’t have great track records against several hitters in the Friars’ lineup.

Over/Under pick

Wacha against this loaded Braves lineup (even down Michael Harris II) is a dicey proposition, while Morton looked his age to open the season and has been hit hard in the past by Xander Bogaerts, Matt Carpenter and Manny Machado. These two teams totaled 13 runs on Thursday and nine on Friday, making the over a good bet.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

I’m tempted to take the better odds with San Diego due to Morton’s fading form and poor track record against key Padres hitters, but Wacha is just too hard to trust against the top of this Atlanta order. The Braves will be motivated after a tough loss on Friday night.

Pick: Braves