Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Brewers on Saturday, April 8th

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers renew their NL Central rivalry at American Family Field on Saturday, April 8th for the middle game of a three-game set. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 5.40 ERA) goes for the Redbirds, while Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.38 ERA) takes the mound for Milwaukee.

The Cardinals are currently -165 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Brewers are +140 favorites. The run total is set at 9.

Cardinals-Brewers picks: Saturday, April 8th

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: Lars Nootbaar (thumb), SP Adam Wainwright (groin), SS Paul DeJong (back)

Brewers

Out: INF Luis Urias (hamstring), OF Tyrone Taylor (elbow), SP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), SP Adrian Houser (groin)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Montgomery vs. Eric Lauer

Montgomery wasn’t his sharpest self in a tough season-opening matchup against the Blue Jays, surrendering three runs on six hits and a walk in five innings while picking up the win. He’s faced the Brewers twice before, with a 1-1 record and 3.52 ERA to go with 18 strikeouts in 15.1 innings.

Lauer meanwhile struck out six in his first start of the year against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. The lefty has a spotty track record against the Cardinals, with a 6.46 ERA and 2-3 record in six career starts vs. St. Louis.

Over/Under pick

The Cardinals were silenced by Brandon Woodruff on Friday, but they should bounce back big-time today — St. Louis is a far stronger lineup against lefties than righties, while Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Willson Contreras all have strong track records against Lauer. Combine that with a friendly hitting environment and there should be at least 9 runs in this game.

Pick: Over

Moneyline pick

Neither starting pitcher inspires a ton of confidence, but Lauer has yet to solve the Cardinals puzzle in his career while Montgomery should be capable of at least 5-6 decent innings. The St. Louis lineup just matches up too well here.

Pick: Cardinals