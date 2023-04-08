Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Saturday, April 8th

The Los Angeles Dodgers must be sick of the Arizona Diamondbacks by now. The two teams have met six times already this season, and shockingly the D-backs have split them evenly — including an upset over Clayton Kershaw on Friday night.

The NL West foes will be back at it again on Saturday evening for the third game of a four-game set in Arizona, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. In a rematch of last Sunday’s tilt, Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 1.50 ERA) will go for the Dodgers, while Zach Davies (0-0, 1.80 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers are -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Arizona checks in as +135 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks picks: Saturday, April 8th

Injury report

Dodgers

Day to day: SS Miguel Rojas (groin)

Out: RP Daniel Hudson (ACL), SP Tony Gonsolin (left ankle sprain), SP Ryan Pepiot (left oblique strain), RP Jimmy Nelson (right elbow inflammation), RP Alex Reyes (frayed labrum in right shoulder)

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Joe Mantiply (left shoulder fatigue), C Carson Kelly (right distal ulna fracture), RP Mark Melancon (right shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Noah Syndergaard vs. Zach Davies

Both starters pitched well in their previous matchup last weekend, with Syndergaard allowing one run with six strikeouts in six innings and Davies giving up one run on four hits and two walks in five frames.

Thor has owned the Diamondbacks in his career, with a 3-1 record and 2.27 ERA in five starts, while Davies has a solid 3.07 ERA over 15 starts against L.A.

Over/Under pick

This was a 2-1 game the last time these two pitchers met, and given the success each starter has had in this matchup I’m inclined to take the under again as the Dodgers lineup has been hampered by injuries.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers can’t keep losing one-run games to the Diamondbacks, can they? Eventually that close-game luck will have to even out, and I’m betting it starts tonight.

Pick: Dodgers