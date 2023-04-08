Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing for the Timberwolves on Saturday vs. the Spurs?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are fighting for playoff position in the Western Conference and will look to keep their hopes for an automatic spot alive when they face the San Antonio Spurs Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns is working his way back from a calf injury that cost him most of the season, and he’s a key part of Minnesota’s core unit for the final stretch. The Timberwolves are on a back-to-back set this weekend, so Towns’ status is worth looking into for this contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns injury updates

The big man is officially listed as questionable, although head coach Chris Finch said the team expects him to be available for both days. Given where the standings are, that seems reasonable. Towns seems set to play Saturday, and should be able to go Sunday barring major aggravation with his calf.

Towns playing will take some usage away from Rudy Gobert, who was operating as a lone big man for most of the year for Minnesota.