Are Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. playing for the Nuggets on Saturday vs. the Jazz?

The Denver Nuggets have secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and will be heading into a back-to-back set over the weekend to close out the regular season. Denver will be playing the Utah Jazz, who have been eliminated from playoff and play-in tournament contention. Here’s a look at the statuses for Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. for Saturday’s contest.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. injury updates

All three players are listed as questionable for the Nuggets, so this will likely come down to a decision for Mike Malone and the staff. Malone was not happy about the way his group played against the Rockets, and he might want to give all three guys some playing time before the postseason actually begins. However, given the injury history for Murray and Porter Jr., it seems like all three guys will probably sit out this game and Sunday’s contest to enter the first round playoff series without any problems.