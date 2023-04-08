Pick on the Moneyline for Astros-Twins on April 8

After beginning his career to help the Houston Astros win a World Series, shortstop Carlos Correa plays his old team at home on Saturday as he looks to lead his new team, the Minnesota Twins, to the promise land as well.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins (-115, 7.5)

To get a win on Saturday, the Twins have to navigate some pesky pitching with Luis Garcia getting the start for the Astros after last posting a 2.85 ERA on the road last season with 0.9 home runs per nine innings.

The Astros back up Garcia with a bullpen that led the league last season in ERA while the Twins bullpen was 18th in the league in ERA after the All-Star Break last season.

The Twins turn to Joe Ryan for the start, who had a tough time keeping the ball in the yard to end the 2022 season with a 4.36 ERA and 1.5 home runs per nine innings allowed in his final 11 starts of the season.

Even though the Astros are without All-Star Jose Altuve, they still entered the series with the Twins averaging 4.9 runs per game this season after being tied for third in the American League in home runs away from home last season.

Last season the Twins were 16th in Major League Baseball in runs per game and have had issues getting runs across to begin the 2023 season with two runs or fewer in four of their first seven games with Correa entering the series hitting .206 with no home runs.

Though the Astros are without a few pieces that helped them win the 2022 World Series, the bullpen advantage is still in their favor and will propel them to a road win on Saturday.

The Play: Astros -105