 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hailey Van Lith to transfer from Louisville

L’ville guard who averaged 19.7 points per game enters transfer portal.

By Grace McDermott
Louisville Cardinals guard Hailey Van Lith reacts against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville Cardinals guard Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal after the end of the NCAAW Basketball Tournament, which saw the Cards exit in the Elite Eight. She will be a graduate transfer after receiving her degree from Louisville, and has two seasons of eligibility still remaining.

Van Lith has become one of the biggest names in her sport. She averaged a career-best 19.7 points per game in the 2022-23 season, up from 14.4 in the previous season, and added 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 3.2 assists on average. She was named to the first-team All-ACC in both 2022 and 2023.

The 5’7 guard hails from Washington, so she could potentially look west toward the Pac-12 for transfer options. She has also benefited from NIL deals during her time at Lousiville, and may look for a school that will allow her to capitalize on her popularity financially.

More From DraftKings Nation