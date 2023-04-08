What time is Tiger Woods teeing off for third round of Masters on Saturday?

Tiger Woods just barely made it inside the cut line at the 2023 Masters, recording a +3 over the first two rounds to eke into a +3 cut line. Woods shot +2 on Thursday and +1 on Friday, and will tee off alongside Thomas Pieters and Sungjae Im at 1:06 p.m. ET.

Because of weather delays that pushed the end of Round 2 into Saturday morning, Round 3 will see groups tee off from both the first and tenth tees. Woods’ group will be the final group to start at the 10th hole, while across Augusta National, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm will be starting at one and battling for the lead. Im and Pieters also sit at +3 alongside Woods.

A total of 54 golfers made the cut of a field of 88. The golfers will continue to deal with chilly temperatures and rain on the forecast throughout the day on Saturday.