Masters suspends play for the rest of Saturday in middle of third round

Due to thunderstorms and rain in the area, the 2023 Masters is over for Saturday, and players will return on Sunday to complete the third round.

Due to inclement weather conditions, the third round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day as of 3:15 p.m. EDT.



Further information will be announced once available.#themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2023

The weather isn’t looking great in the slice of paradise in North Georgia for the rest of the weekend, as it looks to be cold, wet, and miserable all the way through tomorrow. But there aren’t any thunderstorms forecast, and while it will be windy there might be a break in the showers as the day continues.

But whether that will be enough to finish the day is still unknown. The players will likely not tee off before 8 a.m. as they did to resume the second round this morning, and the leaders on the seventh hole will need to complete all 18 holes before the final round can begin later in the day. But with just 54 players on the course, it’s possible to get 18 threesomes out and ready for the finish of the day if conditions hold.

Brooks Koepka at -13 holds a four-shot lead over his fellow competitor Jon Rahm as they both play the seventh hole.