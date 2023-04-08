Will the Masters finish on Sunday?

Play at Augusta National Golf Club has been suspended once again due to inclement weather. The second round was suspended on Friday and finished Saturday morning, and now the third round has now been suspended for the remainder of Saturday and will resume Sunday morning.

The leaders in Brooks Koepka (-13), Jon Rahm (-9), and amateur Sam Bennett (-6) are on the seventh hole, so there’s still plenty of Moving Day to be played, even if it’s on Sunday morning.

Because of the delay in starting Round 3, many golfers are still on the front nine and have a lot of holes to finish before the Final Round. Half of the golfers started Round 3 from the tenth tee to speed things along.

The worst of the weather is expected to pass on Saturday, and skies should be clear in time for play to start tomorrow. It may be difficult to finish the third round and the Final Round in time on Sunday before darkness falls, and the Masters has not announced a plan yet for how this will play out, and there is a possibility the Final Round is pushed to Monday.

Check back for updates.