Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The vacant WBO flyweight title is on the line as Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) and Cristian “El Chicarito” Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds this Saturday, April 8 at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The fight will be the main event of a main card slated to start at 9 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on DAZN as ring walks for Rodriguez-Gonzalez are set for 11 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the earlier fights.

Rodriguez is savvy southpaw who has an unblemished record and for good reason. He previously held the WBC flyweight championship back in 2022 but vacated the belt after two successful defenses, deciding to go back down and compete at 112 pounds. “Bam” demonstrates a fluid fighting style, as all of his wins have come by way of knockout or unanimous decision.

Gonzalez is an experienced fighter at 32-years-old, seemingly getting his signature title fight at one of the best stretches of his career. flyweight title that many would crave. He has been on a tear of late, winning his last five fights, including an impressive first round knockout of Juan Alejo Zuniga last March.

Rodriguez comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -3000 favorite while Gonzalez is a +1100 underdog.

