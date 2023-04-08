What time will the final round of the Masters start on Sunday?

Weather remains a problem at Augusta National as the 2023 Masters Tournament is dealing with another delay. The second round was suspended on Friday afternoon after bad weather slowed things down. The round resumed and finished on Saturday morning, but afternoon rain resulted in another suspension of play with the leaders in the middle of the seventh hole.

The third round is set to resume at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday morning, with Augusta National announcing that the final round is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. as groups will tee off simultaneously at both Hole No. 1 and No. 10.

Weather is taking its toll on the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. The second round was suspended around 6 p.m. ET on Friday and will resume play at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday. The third round of the tournament was initially scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET.

While that timeline seems quite ambitious with some players still not having played the ninth hole, we’ll see how they can make it work at Augusta National.

Brooks Koepka is the tournament leader at -13, with his fellow competitor Jon Rahm also on No. 7 at -9. Tiger Woods survived the cut on the exact number at +3, and is now +6 and the dead-last player of the 54 that made it to the third round.