How much are Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino getting paid for Saturday’s lightweight bout

One of boxing’s brightest phenoms takes the ring this weekend, as Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) is will face-off against Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in a lightweight clash scheduled for 12 rounds.

The fight will take place this Saturday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+ PPV.

Stevenson’s making his lightweight debut after years of dominance in the flyweight and super flyweight division. With an unblemished record, winning all 19 of his career fights, he now makes the jump to 135 lbs. Fighting in front of his hometown of Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center, Stevenson is due a guaranteed $1 million and an estimated 70% of the PPV shares according to Totalsportal. When the fight wraps up officially, Stevenson could walk away with $3 million in total.

As for the challenger Yoshino, he will be looking to keep his unbeaten recorded alive as well. He is making the trip to the United States and fighting in America for the first time. Yoshino is due a guaranteed $400,000. Once the fight is over in its entirety, Yoshino could end up with $500,000 in total as he is estimated to receive 30% of PPV shares, per Totalsportal.