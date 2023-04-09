Odell Beckham Jr. to sign one-year contract with Ravens, per report

The Baltimore Ravens are signing free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport. With incentives concluded, the deal can max out at $18 million. Baltimore doesn’t know for certain who will be under center by the time the regular season rolls around, but at least they will have another veteran pass-catcher to target.

More details on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s one-year deal with the #Ravens:



$13.835 million signing bonus

$1.165 million base salary

$3M in reachable incentives



So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu. https://t.co/z6S8tkjvP1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 9, 2023

2021 performance

Beckham hasn’t played since 2021. He spent that season with the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams. OBJ even played in the Super Bowl with Los Angeles before suffering a torn ACL in the game. His rehab from the injury sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. Beckham started flaunting himself as a free agent around November, and teams started courting him like you would see a college recruit. He ended up not signing after reports came out of his only wanting to play for a contender, and his injury rehab wasn't going to plan.

OBJ finished the 2021 season with 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games between Cleveland and LA.

What it means for Ravens

Largely, this could be a convincing chip to try and retain Lamar Jackson. He has been franchise tagged by Baltimore but has been actively marketing himself to other teams. Jackson and the Ravens have not been able to get on the same page about a contract, largely disagreeing on the guaranteed money portion of a potential deal.

Still, this also gives the Ravens some assurance that if Jackson is gone, they have another weapon for his replacement. Prior to signing OBJ, Baltimore’s best receiver would’ve been Rashod Bateman, who suffered his own season-ending injury last year. Currently, the Ravens also have Devin Duvernay and Nelson Agholor on the depth chart heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.