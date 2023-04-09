 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down 2023 NBA play-in tournament bracket, seeding for Western Conference

We take a look at the matchups in the Western Conference for the NBA play-in tournament prior to the 2023 NBA playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 2, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA play-in tournament will determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference, and it’ll be taken to a new level this year in the Western Conference. This playoff race was a true fight to the finish, with three of the four play-in spots being decided on the final day of the regular season.

The No. 7 seed will meet the No. 8 seed in the first game, with the winner becoming the No. 7 seed in the main playoff field. The loser of this game will play again in Friday’s play-in games. The No. 9 and No. 10 seeds also play, with the loser being eliminated and the winner facing the loser of the 7-8 game. The winner of Friday’s play-in between the 7-8 loser and 9-10 winner will be the No. 8 seed in the main playoff field.

Here’s a look at the 2023 play-in teams for the Western Conference.

2023 NBA play-in tournament: Western Conference bracket

No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 7 seed has never lost the play-in game and the No. 10 seed has never won a play-in game, so the Lakers should clinch the No. 7 spot and the Thunder will likely be eliminated. That’ll mean one more game for the Timberwolves and Pelicans, who played a thriller to close out the regular season. The No. 9 seed has actually won the second play-in game more often so the Pelicans could be the team to advance, especially if the Timberwolves have some discipline for Rudy Gobert after he punched Kyle Anderson in Sunday’s finale.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for the 2023 NBA play-in tournament

View all 8 stories

More From DraftKings Nation