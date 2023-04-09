 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Food City Dirt Race and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Food City Dirt Race will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Mars Crunchy Cookie Toyota, Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 9 with the Food City Dirt Race at a dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. The race starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 250 laps and usually around three hours.

This is only the third time this race has been held on dirt. The concrete .533-mile circuit is converted to a dirt track. The first two stages will each be 100 laps, and the final stage will be shortened to a 50-lap sprint. The 2021 race, the first on dirt, was postponed from Sunday to Monday that year due to rain. Joey Logano ended up taking the victory in 2:43:55 after the race went into three laps of overtime. Last year’s winner was Kyle Busch, who finished in 3:34:27.

Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Christopher Bell (+650), William Byron (+1000), Joey Logano (+1000) and Chase Briscoe (+1000). Busch has +1200 odds to repeat as the winner.

Starting lineup

2023 Food City Dirt Race starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Austin Dillon 3
3 J.J. Yeley 15
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Kyle Busch 8
6 Tyler Reddick 45
7 Austin Cindric 2
8 Ryan Preece 41
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 William Byron 24
11 Bubba Wallace 23
12 Joey Logano 22
13 Michael McDowell 34
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 Todd Gilliland 38
16 Ross Chastain 1
17 Alex Bowman 48
18 Erik Jones 43
19 Aric Almirola 10
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Jonathan Davenport 13
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
23 Ty Gibbs 54
24 Matt Crafton 51
25 Justin Haley 31
26 Kevin Harvick 4
27 Martin Truex Jr 19
28 Chris Buescher 17
29 A.J. Allmendinger 16
30 Denny Hamlin 11
31 Josh Berry 9
32 Ty Dillon 77
33 Brad Keselowski 6
34 Daniel Suarez 99
35 Corey Lajoie 7
36 Noah Gragson 42
37 B.J. McLeod 78

