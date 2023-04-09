What time is the 2023 Food City Dirt Race and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 9 with the Food City Dirt Race at a dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. The race starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 250 laps and usually around three hours.
This is only the third time this race has been held on dirt. The concrete .533-mile circuit is converted to a dirt track. The first two stages will each be 100 laps, and the final stage will be shortened to a 50-lap sprint. The 2021 race, the first on dirt, was postponed from Sunday to Monday that year due to rain. Joey Logano ended up taking the victory in 2:43:55 after the race went into three laps of overtime. Last year’s winner was Kyle Busch, who finished in 3:34:27.
Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Christopher Bell (+650), William Byron (+1000), Joey Logano (+1000) and Chase Briscoe (+1000). Busch has +1200 odds to repeat as the winner.
Starting lineup
2023 Food City Dirt Race starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|2
|Austin Dillon
|3
|3
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|4
|Christopher Bell
|20
|5
|Kyle Busch
|8
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|7
|Austin Cindric
|2
|8
|Ryan Preece
|41
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|10
|William Byron
|24
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|12
|Joey Logano
|22
|13
|Michael McDowell
|34
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|16
|Ross Chastain
|1
|17
|Alex Bowman
|48
|18
|Erik Jones
|43
|19
|Aric Almirola
|10
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|21
|Jonathan Davenport
|13
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|23
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|24
|Matt Crafton
|51
|25
|Justin Haley
|31
|26
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|27
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|28
|Chris Buescher
|17
|29
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|30
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|31
|Josh Berry
|9
|32
|Ty Dillon
|77
|33
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|34
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|35
|Corey Lajoie
|7
|36
|Noah Gragson
|42
|37
|B.J. McLeod
|78