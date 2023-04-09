What time is the 2023 Food City Dirt Race and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 9 with the Food City Dirt Race at a dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. The race starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 250 laps and usually around three hours.

This is only the third time this race has been held on dirt. The concrete .533-mile circuit is converted to a dirt track. The first two stages will each be 100 laps, and the final stage will be shortened to a 50-lap sprint. The 2021 race, the first on dirt, was postponed from Sunday to Monday that year due to rain. Joey Logano ended up taking the victory in 2:43:55 after the race went into three laps of overtime. Last year’s winner was Kyle Busch, who finished in 3:34:27.

Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Christopher Bell (+650), William Byron (+1000), Joey Logano (+1000) and Chase Briscoe (+1000). Busch has +1200 odds to repeat as the winner.

Starting lineup