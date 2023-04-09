 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Food City Dirt Race via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Advent Health Chevrolet, Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, and Josh Williams, driver of the #78 Alloy Employment Services Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Bristol, Tennessee for its next event. The Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered in dirt to host the 2023 Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9. The race will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Fox. This will only be the third time in the history of this race that it will be run on a dirt track.

Joey Logano won the first dirt iteration of this race in 2021. Kyle Busch is the reigning winner from last year. Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +550 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Christopher Bell (+650) and William Byron (+1000). Logano also has +1000 odds with Busch at +1200 odds to win this race for the second year in a row.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Food City Dirt Race live stream

Date: Sunday, April 9
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Food City Dirt Race starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Austin Dillon 3
3 J.J. Yeley 15
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Kyle Busch 8
6 Tyler Reddick 45
7 Austin Cindric 2
8 Ryan Preece 41
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 William Byron 24
11 Bubba Wallace 23
12 Joey Logano 22
13 Michael McDowell 34
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 Todd Gilliland 38
16 Ross Chastain 1
17 Alex Bowman 48
18 Erik Jones 43
19 Aric Almirola 10
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Jonathan Davenport 13
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
23 Ty Gibbs 54
24 Matt Crafton 51
25 Justin Haley 31
26 Kevin Harvick 4
27 Martin Truex Jr 19
28 Chris Buescher 17
29 A.J. Allmendinger 16
30 Denny Hamlin 11
31 Josh Berry 9
32 Ty Dillon 77
33 Brad Keselowski 6
34 Daniel Suarez 99
35 Corey Lajoie 7
36 Noah Gragson 42
37 B.J. McLeod 78

