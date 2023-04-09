How to watch NASCAR’s Food City Dirt Race via live stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Bristol, Tennessee for its next event. The Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered in dirt to host the 2023 Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9. The race will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Fox. This will only be the third time in the history of this race that it will be run on a dirt track.

Joey Logano won the first dirt iteration of this race in 2021. Kyle Busch is the reigning winner from last year. Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +550 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Christopher Bell (+650) and William Byron (+1000). Logano also has +1000 odds with Busch at +1200 odds to win this race for the second year in a row.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Food City Dirt Race live stream

Date: Sunday, April 9

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP