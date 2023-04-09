Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Liverpool will take on league leaders Arsenal on Sunday in a match that will cap off Matchday 30. The ninth-place Reds will look to climb further up the table while Arsenal will hope to reclaim their gap at the top of the table. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET and the action can be watched via livestream on Peacock.

Let’s look closer at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Liverpool v. Arsenal

Date: Sunday, April 9

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Liverpool: +170

Draw: +265

Arsenal: +150

Moneyline Pick: Arsenal +150

This will be the second match between the two sides this season, after Arsenal got the edge in the first meeting with a 3-2 win on October 9. The Gunners are on an absolute tear, winning their last seven EPL matches while outscoring their opponents 23-6 during that stretch. They have three players with double-digit goals on the season. Gabriel Martinelli leads the way with 13, followed by Bukayo Saka with 12 and Martin Odegaard with 10. Saka has added nine assists, leading the combined total for the team with 22.

Arsenal recently got Gabriel Jesus back from a knee injury that kept him sidelined from December until his first appearance on March 12. The Brazilian striker scored two goals in their 4-1 win over Leeds last week, bringing his season total to seven goals in 17 matches.

Liverpool may still be reeling from their UEFA Champions League exit after Real Madrid eliminated them with a 6-2 aggregate score in the round of 16. The Reds lost their next EPL match after the UCL exit with a 4-1 trouncing from Manchester City, followed by a scoreless draw against Chelsea last week. They could be without some key players, including Virgil van Dijk (fever) and Thiago Alcantara (muscle injury) as well as some other pieces who have been out long-term this season.

I’m backing the league leaders to continue their impressive streak against a struggling Liverpool side, especially at home. Take Arsenal to get the win.