2023 NBA play-in tournament preview: No. 7 Lakers vs. No. 8 Timberwolves

The No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers take on the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA play-in tournament in the Wester Conference on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the matchup and some opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Lakers have had an up-and-down season filled with injuries and turmoil throughout the roster. It’s been an interesting first-year for head coach Darvin Ham, who took over for Frank Vogel this offseason. Neither of LeBron James or Anthony Davis made it to 60 games this year. Russell Westbrook didn’t work out and was shipped off via trade before being bought out and signing with the Clippers. This isn’t the first time the Lakers have seen the play-in as well. L.A. missed the playoffs last year but were in the play-in during the 2020-21 season, beating the Warriors 103-100 before being swept by the Phoenix Suns.

Speaking of ups and downs, the Timberwolves won three games in a row to get into the 8-spot in the West standings. Minnesota recently lost Jaden McDaniels to a fractured hand from punching a wall. Rudy Gobert swung at Kyle Anderson and had to be removed from a huddle in the regular-season finale. Things are less than ideal for the T-Wolves going up against LeBron and AD in the one-game playoff.

NBA Play-In Tournament: No. 7 Lakers vs. No. 8 Timberwolves

Head-to-head record: Timberwolves 2-1

Overall record: Lakers 43-39, Timberwolves 42-40

Leading scorer on Lakers: LeBron James

Leading scorer on Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards

Opening odds

Spread: LAL -6.5

Over/Under: 227.5

Moneyline: Lakers -255, Timberwolves +215

TV/livestream information

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Livestream: WatchTNT app, Hulu, Sling, YouTube TV