2023 NBA play-in tournament preview: No. 7 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks

The NBA regular season has come to a closer, and the play-in tournament for the playoffs is about to begin. The No. 7 Miami Heat will take on the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, April 11. Tipoff from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida is set for 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on TNT.

The winner will earn the No. 7 seed and take on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The loser will face the winner of the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls for a spot at the No. 8 seed and a matchup with the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

No. 7 Heat vs. No. 8 Hawks

Head-to-head record: Heat 3-1

Overall record: Heat 44-38, Hawks 41-41

Leading scorer on Heat: Jimmy Butler

Leading scorer on Hawks: Trae Young

Opening odds

Spread: Heat -5.5

Over/Under: 227.5

Moneyline: Heat -215, Hawks +185

TV/livestream information

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Time: 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Livestream: TNT live stream