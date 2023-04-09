 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NBA play-in tournament preview: No. 7 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks

Here’s everything you need to know when the Heat take on the Hawks in the play-in tournament.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at Wells Fargo Center on April 6, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Heat defeated the 76ers 129-101.&nbsp; Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The NBA regular season has come to a closer, and the play-in tournament for the playoffs is about to begin. The No. 7 Miami Heat will take on the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, April 11. Tipoff from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida is set for 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on TNT.

The winner will earn the No. 7 seed and take on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The loser will face the winner of the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls for a spot at the No. 8 seed and a matchup with the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

No. 7 Heat vs. No. 8 Hawks

Head-to-head record: Heat 3-1
Overall record: Heat 44-38, Hawks 41-41
Leading scorer on Heat: Jimmy Butler
Leading scorer on Hawks: Trae Young

Opening odds

Spread: Heat -5.5
Over/Under: 227.5
Moneyline: Heat -215, Hawks +185

TV/livestream information

Date: Tuesday, April 11
Time: 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Livestream: TNT live stream

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for the 2023 NBA play-in tournament

View all 5 stories

More From DraftKings Nation