2023 NBA play-in tournament preview: No. 9 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 10 Chicago Bulls

The 2023 NBA play-in tournament is about to get underway. With the NBA regular season finishing up, the Toronto Raptors will be the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the Chicago Bulls earning the No. 10 seed. Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN.

The winner of this game will go on to face the loser between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks. The winner of that game will then advance to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture and the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Brewers. The loser of this first game is eliminated from playoff contention.

No. 9 Raptors vs. No. 10 Bulls

Head-to-head record: Raptors 2-1

Overall record: Raptors 41-41, Bulls 40-42

Leading scorer on Raptors: Pascal Siakam

Leading scorer on Bulls: Zach LaVine

Opening odds

Spread: Raptors -5

Over/Under: 217.5

Moneyline: Raptors -200, Bulls +170

TV/livestream information

Date: Wednesday, April 12

Time: 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN