2023 NBA play-in tournament preview: No. 9 Pelicans vs. No. 10 Thunder

The NBA playoffs are here, and the No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans will face the No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference play-in game on Wednesday, April 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET. at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The game will air on ESPN.

The winner of this matchup will face the loser between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers. The winner of that game will advance to the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and will face the No. 1 Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

No. 9 Pelicans vs. No. 10 Thunder

Head-to-head record: Tied 1-1

Overall record: Pelicans 42-40, Thunder 40-42

Leading scorer on Pelicans: Zion Williamson (likely out for play-in)

Leading scorer on Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Opening odds

Spread: Pelicans -4.5

Over/Under: 232

Moneyline: Pelicans -195, Thunder +165

TV/livestream information

Date: Wednesday, April 12

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN