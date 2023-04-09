2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets preview

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will meet up in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, with Philadelphia having homecourt advantage for this series. Here’s a look at both teams heading into the matchup.

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets

Head-to-head record: 76ers 4-0

Overall record: 76ers 54-28, Nets 45-27

Leading scorer on 76ers: Joel Embiid

Leading scorer on Nets: Mikal Bridges

Odds to win series: 76ers -900, Nets +600

The 76ers have always had the talent to compete in the East playoffs but this might be the first time they are entering the postseason without a major injury. There’s always some concern around Embiid’s health, and Harden has struggled in the playoffs over his career. Philadelphia has the talent and depth, but this is really just about putting everything together. If the Sixers can get out of the first round in five games or less, they will prove they can be a real threat.

The Nets had a big skakeup at the trade deadline, sending Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out to hit the reset button with a young core. Brooklyn looked like it would slip out of the playoff picture and into the play-in tournament but this team has done enough to secure an automatic spot. The Nets are playing with house money and have no reason to fret, while the 76ers have tremendous expectations. This could be a longer series than people think.