2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors preview

The 2023 NBA playoffs will soon be underway. The first round in the Western Conference Playoffs will see the Sacramento Kings taking on the Golden State Warriors. The Kings are back in the playoffs for the first time in 16 years and get a tough matchup against the postseason-experienced Warriors. This series will start on Saturday, April 15.

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors

Head-to-head record: Warriors 3-1

Overall record: Kings 48-34, Warriors 44-38

Leading scorer on Kings: De’Aaron Fox

Leading scorer on Warriors: Klay Thompson

Odds to win series: Kings +225, Warriors -290

The Kings are back in the postseason after a 16-year absence. They are led by the star tandem of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, a veteran coach in Mike Brown and a host of talented role players. This team is an offensive juggernaut and is playing with house money at this point. That makes the Kings, who have managed to win arguably the toughest division in the league, a dangerous out in the postseason.

The Warriors love playing at home and have struggled on the road this year. Golden State is 11-30 on the road, but 33-8 at home. The Warriors’ best chance of advancing will be to take a game in Sacramento, which they did in one of the two divisional matchups there this season. The Splash Brothers are in full effect this season, as Thompson and Stephen Curry averaged a combined 51.4 points per game. The duo only played together once against the Kings and combined for 43 points, 14 assists and six rebounds. Despite looking like they took a step back at times this season, the defending champs are back in the playoffs.