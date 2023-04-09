 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks schedule

Here’s the schedule for the Cavaliers taking on the Knicks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

By Brittany Jarret
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 31, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 130-116.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks will meet each other in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs in the highly anticipated 4-5 matchup. This tends to be one of the closer matchups of the first round. The Knicks won the regular season series 3-1 but the Cavaliers will have homecourt advantage for this matchup.

Here’s the full schedule for this first round series in the Eastern Conference:

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks schedule

Game 1: Knicks @ Cavaliers, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA
Game 2: Knicks @ Cavaliers, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA
Game 3: Cavaliers @ Knicks, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA
Game 4: Cavaliers @ Knicks, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA
*Game 5: Knicks @ Cavaliers, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA
*Game 6: Cavaliers @ Knicks, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA
*Game 7: Knicks @ Cavaliers, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary

