2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks will meet each other in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs in the highly anticipated 4-5 matchup. This tends to be one of the closer matchups of the first round. The Knicks won the regular season series 3-1 but the Cavaliers will have homecourt advantage for this matchup.

Here’s the full schedule for this first round series in the Eastern Conference:

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks schedule

Game 1: Knicks @ Cavaliers, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA

Game 2: Knicks @ Cavaliers, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA

Game 3: Cavaliers @ Knicks, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA

Game 4: Cavaliers @ Knicks, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA

*Game 5: Knicks @ Cavaliers, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA

*Game 6: Cavaliers @ Knicks, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA

*Game 7: Knicks @ Cavaliers, Date TBA, Time TBA, Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary