2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers schedule

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will meet in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs with both teams hoping to fulfill championship expectations. The Suns landed Kevin Durant at the trade deadline in their pursuit of a title, while the Clippers hope they’ll have both of their superstar tandem featuring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for this series.

Here’s the full schedule for this first round series in the Western Conference:

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers schedule

Game 1: Clippers @ Suns, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 2: Clippers @ Suns, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 3: Suns @ Clippers, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 4: Suns @ Clippers, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 5: Clippers @ Suns, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 6: Suns @ Clippers, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 7: Clippers @ Suns, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary