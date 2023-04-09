 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors schedule

Here’s the schedule for the Kings taking on the Warriors in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Moda Center on April 09, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.
We’re going to get a Pacific division rematch in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs when the Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors. The Kings are making the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons with head coach Mike Brown at the helm, while the Warriors are the defending champions hoping to repeat as they come into the playoffs looking more like the title threat many believe they can be.

Here’s the full schedule for this first round series in the Western Conference:

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors schedule

Game 1: Warriors @ Kings, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
Game 2: Warriors @ Kings, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
Game 3: Kings @ Warriors, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
Game 4: Kings @ Warriors, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 5: Warriors @ Kings, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 6: Kings @ Warriors, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 7: Warriors @ Kings, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary

