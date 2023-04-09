2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors schedule

We’re going to get a Pacific division rematch in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs when the Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors. The Kings are making the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons with head coach Mike Brown at the helm, while the Warriors are the defending champions hoping to repeat as they come into the playoffs looking more like the title threat many believe they can be.

Here’s the full schedule for this first round series in the Western Conference:

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors schedule

Game 1: Warriors @ Kings, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 2: Warriors @ Kings, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 3: Kings @ Warriors, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 4: Kings @ Warriors, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 5: Warriors @ Kings, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 6: Kings @ Warriors, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 7: Warriors @ Kings, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary