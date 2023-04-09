How much will the winner of the Masters Tournament win in 2023

The 87th Masters Tournament wraps up on Sunday, and one golfer will receive not just one of the highest honors in golf — the green jacket — but a $2.7 million prize on top of that. The runner-up will earn $1.62 million, with the third-place finisher getting $1.02 million.

The winner also gets to keep the green jacket for a year before returning it to Augusta National Golf Club for next year’s Masters, as well as a sterling silver replica of the Masters trophy that remains at the club full time. He also gets to choose the menu for the following year’s Champions Dinner.

But you don’t have to be the winner to take home some swag. Golfers who make a hole-in-one or an albatross receive a crystal bowl, and the golfer with the day’s low score receives a crystal vase.

The winner will also receive a lifetime exemption to the Masters, a five-year exemption for the PGA TOUR, and a five-year exemption to the other three major tournaments. They also receive 100 OWGR points and 600 FedExCup points.

Here is the complete list of prize money for the 2023 Masters Tournament: