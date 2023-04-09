Who won the 2023 Masters?

Jon Rahm has earned his first green jacket with a -12 finish on Sunday at Augusta National, beating Brooks Koepka by four strokes to win the 2023 Masters. Rahm, a 28-year-old from Spain, had only won one major before this — the 2021 U.S. Open — and had a career-high finish of a solo fourth at the Masters in 2018.

Through wind, rain, and falling trees, the Masters went through delays in Round 2 and Round 3 that saw a Sunday packed full with a round and a half — or more. Rahm trailed LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka for much of the second and third rounds, the two pulling away early in the inclement weather. Midway through the final round, Rahm began to pull ahead as Koepka bogeyed three of the front nine, and was unable to get closer than three shots over the closing holes..

Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, and even 52-year-old Phil Mickelson made final round plays for contention, but the deficit heading into the day was too deep to overcome. Koepka and Mickelson ended tied for second at -8, three shots back, after Koepka shot +3 on the day.

Ahead of the tournament, Rahm had +850 odds to win, and was at +150 heading into Sunday afternoon’s final round at DraftKings Sportsbook.