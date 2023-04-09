How many majors has Jon Rahm won? Has he won a Masters before?

Jon Rahm has just won his first ever Masters and his second major after finishing -XX at Augusta with a -12 on Sunday, four shots ahead of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. Rahm, a 28-year-old Spaniard, won the 2021 U.S. Open. His highest finish in any previous Masters was a solo 4th place in 2018.

Rahm was behind Brooks Koepka for much of the second and third rounds, which they played through heavy rain and brutal winds. He pulled ahead during the final round after Koepka bogeyed three of the front nine and couldn’t regain position. Mickelson shot -7 on Sunday afternoon to pull into contention.

Earlier this season, Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express, and the Genesis Invitational. He will take home $2.6 million with the win and receives a lifetime exemption to the Masters.