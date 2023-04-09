Perks of winning The Masters: What the winner receives besides the green jacket

After 18 holes on Sunday, the 2023 Masters Tournament champion will be crowned — or rather, jacketed. The most visible award that champions receive is, of course, the famous green jacket that is placed on the winner’s shoulder by the previous year’s champion outside Butler Cabin.

The champion is allowed to keep his jacket and wear it as he pleases for one year, before returning it to Augusta National Golf Club for permanent safekeeping at the following year’s Masters. He will also receive a sterling silver replica of the Masters trophy that also remains at Augusta National, the latter of which will have the winner’s name carved in and added to the list of previous champions.

Of course, the financial benefits can’t be overlooked. This year’s Masters winner will earn $2.7 million in prize money. The winner also receives a lifetime exemption to the Masters (63-year-old Fred Couples made the cut this year via that lifetime exemption), as well as a five-year exemption for the PGA TOUR and the other three major tournaments — the U.S. Open, the Open Championship, and the PGA Championship.

The winner also hosts the following year’s Champions Dinner, creating the menu to their liking. Scottie Scheffler is the reigning champion and served Scottie-style sliders as part of his dinner menu earlier this week.