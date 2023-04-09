Full list of tee times for final round of 2023 Masters on Sunday

Golfers at the 87th Masters have played through rain, wind, cold temperatures, and even falling trees on the 17th hole, but the biggest tournament in golf has just 18 holes remaining before the winner dons the green jacket on Sunday. Round 4 tee times begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on April 9 after the rest of Round 3 wraps up, with clear skies on the forecast for the rest of the afternoon.
Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm remain in the top two spots, but keep an eye on Norway’s Viktor Hovland and former PGA TOUR Champion Patrick Cantlay, who both pushed up the leaderboard during a strong third round. Koepka leads the odds to win heading into the final round at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +100. with Rahm at +150 and two shots back.
They will be the final pairing on Sunday, with Hovland and Cantlay chasing at +650 and +1800 respectively.
Here is the full list of groups and tee times for the Final Round of the 2023 Masters on Sunday:
2023 Masters Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Hole
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Hole
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:33 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Brooks Koepka
|Jon Rahm
|2:24 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Viktor Hovland
|Patrick Cantlay
|2:14 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Russell Henley
|2:05 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Collin Morikawa
|Sam Bennett (A)
|1:55 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Reed
|1:46 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Shane Lowry
|Justin Rose
|1:36 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Gary Woodland
|Jason Day
|1:27 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|1:17 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Joaquin Niemann
|Cameron Young
|1:08 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Sungjae Im
|Ryan Fox
|12:58 PM
|Hole No. 1
|K.H. Lee
|Taylor Moore
|12:49 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Phil Mickelson
|Jordan Spieth
|12:39 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Keegan Bradley
|Tom Kim
|12:30 PM
|Hole No. 1
|Tony Finau
|Sahith Theegala
|12:30 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Max Homa
|12:39 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Chris Kirk
|Scott Stallings
|12:49 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Cameron Smith
|Sepp Straka
|12:58 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Abraham Ancer
|1:08 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Si Woo Kim
|Sam Burns
|1:17 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Seamus Power
|Adam Scott
|1:27 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Harold Varner III
|Harris English
|1:36 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Zach Johnson
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1:46 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Talor Gooch
|Thomas Pieters
|1:55 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Charl Schwartzel
|Dustin Johnson
|2:05 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Mito Pereira
|Fred Couples
|2:14 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Billy Horschel
|J.T. Poston
|2:24 PM
|Hole No. 10
|Keith Mitchell