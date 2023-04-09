Full list of tee times for final round of 2023 Masters on Sunday

Golfers at the 87th Masters have played through rain, wind, cold temperatures, and even falling trees on the 17th hole, but the biggest tournament in golf has just 18 holes remaining before the winner dons the green jacket on Sunday. Round 4 tee times begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on April 9 after the rest of Round 3 wraps up, with clear skies on the forecast for the rest of the afternoon.

Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm remain in the top two spots, but keep an eye on Norway’s Viktor Hovland and former PGA TOUR Champion Patrick Cantlay, who both pushed up the leaderboard during a strong third round. Koepka leads the odds to win heading into the final round at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +100. with Rahm at +150 and two shots back.

They will be the final pairing on Sunday, with Hovland and Cantlay chasing at +650 and +1800 respectively.

Here is the full list of groups and tee times for the Final Round of the 2023 Masters on Sunday: