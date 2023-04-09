 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win 2023 Masters Tournament heading into Final Round

We take a look at updated odds to win the 2023 Masters Tournament heading into the Final Round.

By Grace McDermott
The Masters - Round Three Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 87th Masters has undergone weather delay after weather delay as downpours hit Augusta National, but we have finally reached the final round, where the top golfers in the world will battle it out for the chance at a green jacket and a a place in history.

Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm have led the way for much of the tournament, with Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay putting themselves into contention with strong third rounds. But it feels like a two-man duel for the major, and Koepka heads into the final round at -11, two shots ahead of Rahm. He also leads the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook to win heading into the Final Round with +100 odds, as Rahm is at +150 with 18 holes remaining.

Norway’s Hovland at +650 and former PGA TOUR Championship winner Cantlay is at +1800, as both players are in search of their first major win.

Here is the full list of odds to win the Masters ahead of the final round, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Masters Odds Before Final Round

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Brooks Koepka +100 −1800 −10000
Jon Rahm +150 −1400 −8000
Viktor Hovland +650 −350 −1600
Patrick Cantlay +1800 −125 −600
Hideki Matsuyama +4500 +175 −275
Russell Henley +9000 +260 −165
Collin Morikawa +9000 +260 −175
Xander Schauffele +25000 +550 +105
Scottie Scheffler +25000 +550 +110
Jason Day +25000 +500 +110
Shane Lowry +30000 +600 +130
Justin Rose +35000 +700 +140
Sam Bennett +35000 +800 +180
Patrick Reed +40000 +900 +165
Cameron Young +60000 +1100 +220
Sung-Jae Im +80000 +1200 +240
Gary Woodland +80000 +1200 +240
Matthew Fitzpatrick +100000 +1600 +260
Jordan Spieth +100000 +1800 +330
Joaquin Niemann +100000 +1800 +280
Tony Finau +250000 +5500 +700
Phil Mickelson +250000 +6500 +1000
Ryan Fox +250000 +6000 +800
Tyrrell Hatton +500000 +10000 +1100
Tommy Fleetwood +500000 +30000 +2500
Si Woo Kim +500000 +40000 +3500
Sepp Straka +500000 +40000 +6000
Seamus Power +500000 +50000 +10000
Sam Burns +500000 +25000 +2200
Max Homa +500000 +7000 +850
K.H.Lee +500000 +9000 +1000
Cameron Smith +500000 +13000 +1400
Abraham Ancer +500000 +40000 +4000
Joohyung Kim +500000 +13000 +1400
Sahith Theegala +500000 +15000 +1400
Keegan Bradley +500000 +15000 +1400
Chris Kirk +500000 +18000 +1800
Scott Stallings +500000 +25000 +2500
Taylor Moore +500000 +7500 +900
Mackenzie Hughes N/A +50000 +35000
J.T. Poston N/A +50000 +40000
Harris English N/A +50000 +35000
Fred Couples N/A +50000 +40000
Harold Varner III N/A +50000 +35000
Dustin Johnson N/A +50000 +40000
Charl Schwartzel N/A +50000 +40000
Billy Horschel N/A +50000 +40000
Adam Scott N/A +50000 +20000
Zach Johnson N/A +50000 +35000
Talor Gooch N/A +50000 +30000
Mito Pereira N/A +50000 +40000
Thomas Pieters N/A +50000 +30000
Keith Mitchell N/A N/A +40000

