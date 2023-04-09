Odds to win 2023 Masters Tournament heading into Final Round

The 87th Masters has undergone weather delay after weather delay as downpours hit Augusta National, but we have finally reached the final round, where the top golfers in the world will battle it out for the chance at a green jacket and a a place in history.

Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm have led the way for much of the tournament, with Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay putting themselves into contention with strong third rounds. But it feels like a two-man duel for the major, and Koepka heads into the final round at -11, two shots ahead of Rahm. He also leads the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook to win heading into the Final Round with +100 odds, as Rahm is at +150 with 18 holes remaining.

Norway’s Hovland at +650 and former PGA TOUR Championship winner Cantlay is at +1800, as both players are in search of their first major win.

Here is the full list of odds to win the Masters ahead of the final round, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.