Everything you need to know for the 2023 NBA play-in tournament

The 2023 NBA postseason will begin once again with the play-in tournament, featuring four teams from each conference. These teams will be fighting for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the main playoff field. The play-in tournament will begin Tuesday, April 11 and conclude Friday, April 14. The 2023 NBA playoffs will begin Saturday, April 15.

The No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference will play each other in the first play-in game. The winner of this game will be the No. 7 seed in the main playoff field, while the loser will go to Friday’s play-in game. The No. 9 and No. 10 seeds will play each other as well. The loser of this game is eliminated from the postseason, while the winner will play the loser of the 7-8 matchup in Friday’s games. The winners of Friday’s games will be the No. 8 seeds in the main playoff field.

Here’s everything you need to know for the play-in tournament, from the format and which teams are involved to NBA title odds and the history of the play-in format.