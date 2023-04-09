Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, April 9

With 15 games on Sunday’s NBA slate, it may feel like there are a lot of player props available for bettors. However, most of the top players are taking the day off with playoff seeding already wrapped up. That doesn’t mean there won’t still be some valuable props available. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Davis over 12.5 rebounds vs. Jazz (-120)

The Lakers big man has gone over this line in three of the last five games. He’s been on a tear overall during that stretch, averaging 14.4 boards per contest. The Jazz rank near the middle of the league in rebounds allowed per game but they’re also going to be largely running backups in this one. That should help Davis get over this mark.

Brandon Ingram over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Timberwolves (+185)

Ingram doesn’t inspire much confidence lately from deep, shooting 30.8% from behind the arc over the last seven games. He’s also attempting 1.9 threes per game during that span, which doesn’t quite help on the above line. However, the Timberwolves are coming off a game Saturday and could show some lapses defensively. Plus, Minnesota ranks 24th in the league in opponent three-point percentage. Ingram should be able to can a couple from deep, and the payoff is excellent here at +185.

Jordan Poole over 19.5 points vs. Trail Blazers (-115)

Friday’s win over the Kings was impressive for the Warriors, but not Poole. He went 0-10 from the field, finishing with eight points courtesy of the free-throw line. The guard will want to make amends for that showing, especially since he averaged 25.8 points per game in six games coming into that encounter. He’s gone over this number in five of the last seven games and should fare better from the field against a bad Portland team.