NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, April 9

Every team is in action for Sunday’s NBA slate, but that doesn’t mean every player will be suiting up. With the playoffs near and a lot of spots already decided, the injury report is littered with DNP-Rest designations. That can make value plays tough to find in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jock Landale, Phoenix Suns, $5,000

The Suns are rolling with backups and Bismack Biyombo is out, which means Landale should be the primary center in this contest. He’s coming off a 33.0 DKFP showing against the Lakers, and now gets the Clippers on the second day of a back-to-back set. The matchup is favorable, as LA ranks 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls, $4,900

The point guard hasn’t quite built on his impressive rookie season, seeing his efficiency drop while his raw stats have plateaued. However, this matchup against the Pistons is too good to pass up. The Bulls guard is coming off a game where he logged 31.5 DKFP. He should get plenty of minutes with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine set to sit this one out.

John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,600

There are nine players on the Grizzlies injury report who are either out or doubtful, which means Konchar is a good bet to suit up in this contest purely to ensure the team has enough bodies to play the game. He’s coming into this with 31+ DKFP in his last two games, and gets a strong matchup against a Thunder team sitting most of their key guys. Oklahoma City ranks 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings this season.