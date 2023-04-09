Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, April 9th

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

Boy, this is not your typical ace-laden Sunday across MLB. Today’s slate of starting pitchers features only a few marquee names and then a slew of arms with either question marks or tough matchups or both for you to sort through as you try to decide who to stream for your fantasy baseball team. Don’t worry though, we’re here to help.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 9th

Pitchers to stream

Anthony DeSclafani, San Francisco Giants — The artist known as Tony Disco was sensational against the White Sox in his first start of 2023 (six shutout innings with just three baserunners allowed), and now he gets a weak Royals lineup at home in a pitcher-friendly park with what should be a higher pitch count.

Kris Bubic, Kansas City Royals — Opposing DeSclafani and the Giants will be Bubic, one of several Royals starters who totally overhauled his arsenal under a new pitching development staff and has displayed better velocity and changeup command both in Spring Training and his opening start against the fearsome Blue Jays. Bubic managed to survive five innings against Toronto allowing just two runs and now gets a far easier matchup.

Tyler Mahle, Minnesota Twins — Mahle looked fully recovered from the shoulder ailment that shut him down in September of 2022, breezing through five innings with seven strikeouts against the Marlins while sitting 93-94 with his fastball. That velocity is key, and if he’s there again he should be able to produce in his pitcher-friendly home park against a depleted Astros lineup that isn’t as scary as its reputation suggests right now.

Michael Grove, Los Angeles Dodgers —

If you need a win, look no further. Grove was sailing in his first start of the year against the Colorado Rockies before a messy fifth inning, and the Diamondbacks are one of the softer lineups in baseball. Grove’s breaking stuff should be able to get him over that fifth-inning hump this time.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 9th.