MLB injury report for Sunday, April 9th

Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins and Jose Siri of the Tampa Bay Rays landed on the injured list, while Joe Musgrove and Tyler Glasnow took steps towards returning to the San Diego Padres and Rays, respectively. The Sunday, April 9th edition of the MLB injury report has everything you need to know from around the Majors.

MLB injury report: Sunday, April 9th

Joe Musgrove (toe), San Diego Padres — Musgrove has been sidelined since he fractured his toe by dropping a weight onto it, but it sounds like he should be back sooner rather than later. The Padres have announced that Musgrove will make one more rehab start next week, which would put him on track to return in mid-April — at which point he’ll reestablish himself as a high-end SP2 for fantasy teams.

Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays (oblique) — It’s been basically radio silence since the Rays shelved Glasnow this spring with an oblique strain, but lo and behold:

Throwing off flat ground is the first step in Glasnow’s recovery, but at least he’s making some progress. He should hopefully be back at some point in May.

Jose Siri, Tampa Bay Rays (hamstring) — Siri had been scorching for the Rays so far this season, but a hamstring strain has landed him on the IL and sidetracked his potential breakout year. There’s no word yet on when he could return, but he’s worth a stash on your roster due to his rare power/speed potential.

Lars Nootbaar, St. Louis Cardinals (thumb) — The Cardinals announced that Nootbaar will attempt to take batting practice before Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Nootbaar was put on the IL after reporting pain while he swung and caught fly balls, so the results of this BP session will say a lot about how much longer he’ll need to be out. Alec Dickerson remains a recommended fantasy add as long as Nootbaar is sidelined.

Brayan Bello, Boston Red Sox (forearm) — Bello, one of Boston’s top prospects, is almost ready to make his 2023 debut:

Brayan Bello scheduled to start for Worcester on Tuesday with the goal of going six innings.



Cora wouldn’t commit to his coming off the IL after that, but seems pretty likely he would.



"Let him pitch Tuesday and we'll see how it goes and how we feel about it." — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 8, 2023

He’s not recommended in shallower leagues, but AL-only and deeper mixed leagues should stash him for his strikeout upside. The calvary is coming for Boston’s rotation, as James Paxton is set to make a rehab start on Sunday while Garrett Whitlock is slated to start against the Rays in Tampa on Tuesday. Whitlock in particular makes for an interesting streaming option based on how great he’s been in long relief over the last two years.

Joey Gallo, Minnesota Twins (side) — Just as Gallo seemed to settle into a role as a righty-masher with the Twins, Minnesota was forced to put the slugger on the IL prior to Saturday’s game due to side soreness. Trevor Larnach has already locked down one corner spot for the Twins, while this injury — combined with Max Kepler also needing an IL stint with a knee injury — should basically make Nick Gordon a full-time player in left (and if his 2022 power surge is for real, he’s a recommended add in most leagues).

Joey Bart, San Francisco Giants (back) — Bart caught six innings as he began a rehab assignment on Saturday. Roberto Perez was placed on the 60-day IL earlier in the day, meaning the Giants are desperate for backstop help. Bart has the prospect pedigree — and there’s certainly a chance he makes good on his potential with the bat — but Blake Sabol has been swinging the bat well in San Francisco so far and has the added benefit of being able to play the outfield. Sabol is the recommended add if you’re looking for upside at catcher.