Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves on Sunday

The New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) and Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) will meet Sunday afternoon in a contest with massive playoff implications. The Timberwolves are locked into a play-in spot but can control their seeding, while the Pelicans can land anywhere from seeds 5-9 depending on other results.

Everyone on the Timberwolves, including Karl-Anthony Towns, is expected to suit up on the second day of a back-to-back set. The Pelicans have a clean injury report on the day-to-day front.

The Timberwolves are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 227. Minnesota is -155 on the moneyline, while New Orleans is +135.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +3.5

The Pelicans are not a great road team, posting a 16-23-1 ATS mark on the road this year and a 9-17-1 ATS mark as a road underdog. However, the Timberwolves are coming off a game Saturday and are 7-17 ATS as a home favorite this season. New Orleans simply has more to play for with an automatic playoff berth potentially available, so back the Pelicans as underdogs in this one.

Over/Under: Over 227

The over is 1-1 this season in the head-to-head series between New Orleans and Minnesota. The Pelicans rank 12th in points per game over the last five, while the Timberwolves are 20th. After a string of unders, both teams have gone over in two of the last four games. Minnesota could see some slippage defensively on short rest, and the Timberwolves will have to keep up with the Pelicans by scoring a lot. Look for the over to hit here.