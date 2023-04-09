Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Suns on Sunday

The Los Angeles Clippers (43-38) face the Phoenix Suns (45-36) in what is highly likely to be a first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Clippers are likely to be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed after the day’s results, while the Suns are locked into the No. 4 spot.

We’ll see if Kawhi Leonard plays on the second game of a back-to-back set. The Suns are once again sitting Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. Cameron Payne and Bismack Biyombo are also out.

The Clippers are 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 225. Los Angeles is -560 on the moneyline, while Phoenix is +430.

Clippers vs. Suns, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -10.5

The Suns hung with the Lakers in their last game with the “Big 4” sitting, but eventually lost by 14 points. Even though the Clippers could have some fatigue on the back-to-back set, they have a lot more to play for. Los Angeles is 8-10 ATS with a rest disadvantage and 6-8 ATS with no rest, but Phoenix is going to have a massive talent disadvantage in this one. The Clippers should win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 225

The Clippers have gone over their totals in their last three games, and seven of the last eight. The Suns managed to go over their total in the last contest with mostly backups. At a number like this, the over looks to be the stronger play.