Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors (43-38) will be looking to secure an automatic playoff spot Sunday when they meet the Portland Trail Blazers (33-48). The Warriors are likely to land the No. 6 seed but are in play for the No. 5 spot, while the Blazers have been tanking for a few weeks now.

Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga are probable for Golden State. The Blazers are on the second day of a back-to-back and could even rest some of their better backups like Shaedon Sharpe and Drew Eubanks.

The Warriors are 17-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 233.5. Golden State is -1800 on the moneyline, while Portland is +1000.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +17

The Warriors did get a big win on the road against Sacramento’s backups, and could do the same here against Portland with the Blazers playing on no rest. However, Golden State still isn’t quite up to the mark defensively on the road and Portland is showing enough fight to keep this close. The Warriors should win, but a 17-point spread is hard to take with confidence. Portland is the better play here.

Over/Under: Over 233.5

Golden State’s road performance, particularly on defense, remains a problem. The Warriors will be able to score in bunches and eventually should pull away from the Blazers, but this has the makings of a high-scoring contest. Even with Portland on a back-to-back set, there should be enough offense to push this game over the total.