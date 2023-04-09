 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, April 9th

Teddy Ricketson takes you through their top MLB player prop bets on DraftKings for Sunday, April 9th.

By Teddy Ricketson
Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the home opener against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 07, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

There is a jam-packed baseball slate on Easter Sunday. Every team will be in action, starting with the Cincinnati Reds facing the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+. With so many options to choose from, we break down our three favorite player prop bets for Sunday, April 9.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, April 9th

Akil Baddoo over 0.5 hits (-195)

Baddoo was called up after Austin Meadows was added to the IL on Saturday. He went 2 for 5 with a run and a strikeout in his season debut. Boston Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford got rocked in his first outing and allowed eight hits.

Yusei Kikuchi under 5.5 strikeouts (-190)

Kikuchi was solid in his season debut. He pitched five innings against the Kansas City Royals and only struck out two hitters. The southpaw has a decent matchup against the Los Angeles Angels but should finish with fewer than six punchouts.

Julio Rodriguez, over 0.5 hits (-280)

Rodriguez is on a two-game hit streak and has gone a combined 4 for 10 against Cleveland in this series and 8 for 19 this season when facing them. He heads into this game 1 for 3 against Guardians’ starter Zach Plesac and should pick up a hit on Sunday.

More From DraftKings Nation