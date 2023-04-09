Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, April 9th

There is a jam-packed baseball slate on Easter Sunday. Every team will be in action, starting with the Cincinnati Reds facing the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+. With so many options to choose from, we break down our three favorite player prop bets for Sunday, April 9.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, April 9th

Akil Baddoo over 0.5 hits (-195)

Baddoo was called up after Austin Meadows was added to the IL on Saturday. He went 2 for 5 with a run and a strikeout in his season debut. Boston Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford got rocked in his first outing and allowed eight hits.

Yusei Kikuchi under 5.5 strikeouts (-190)

Kikuchi was solid in his season debut. He pitched five innings against the Kansas City Royals and only struck out two hitters. The southpaw has a decent matchup against the Los Angeles Angels but should finish with fewer than six punchouts.

Julio Rodriguez, over 0.5 hits (-280)

Rodriguez is on a two-game hit streak and has gone a combined 4 for 10 against Cleveland in this series and 8 for 19 this season when facing them. He heads into this game 1 for 3 against Guardians’ starter Zach Plesac and should pick up a hit on Sunday.