Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, April 9

Every MLB team will be in action on Sunday, April 9. This presents a lot of options for DFS lineups through DraftKings. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for Sunday’s slate of baseball games.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, April 9th

Bryan Reynolds ($5,600)

Oneil Cruz ($5,500)

Carlos Santana ($3,800)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($3,500)

The White Sox are starting Michael Kopech, who got rocked in his first outing of the season. He only pitched 4.2 innings and allowed eight hits and seven earned runs, including five home runs. While the Pirates are often overlooked, Reynolds and Cruz have been playing well to start the season.

The Pirates are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +110 underdogs, with the run total set at 8.5.

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians

Julio Rodriguez ($5,700)

Teoscar Hernandez ($5,100)

Ty France ($4,800)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,200)

Outside of Hernandez, Rodriguez, France and Suarez all had at least two hits in Saturday’s game. Plesac, who is starting on the mound for Cleveland, only lasted one inning in his first appearance of the season. He gave up seven hits and six earned runs.

The Mariners are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at eight, and the Guardians are the +110 underdogs.

Willy Adames ($5,300)

Christian Yelich ($4,900)

William Contreras ($4,100)

Brian Anderson ($3,400)

Cardinals starting pitcher Jake Woodford lasted 4.1 innings in his lone start of the season so far. He gave up seven hits and six earned runs. The St. Louis pitching staff has struggled out of the gate, providing upside to the Brewers lineup. Adames, Yelich and Contreras should slot in the two, three and four spots in the lineup. Anderson did go hitless on Saturday but is still hitting .417 to begin the year.

The Brewers are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are the +135 underdog, and the run total is set at nine.